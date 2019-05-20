Orlando officers charged with manslaughter 'a pillar of professionalism,' record shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Officer Anthony Wongshue was praised for his "cool and collected" approach even after a May 2018 officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a driver who fled from Wongshue, according to Wongshue's personnel record.

Wongshue's 4,040-page personnel file shows a spotless 17-year career with the Orlando Police Department with no mention of discipline or reprimand.

His reviews were routinely excellent and feedback from his supervisors was glowing.

In Wongshue's year-end review in 2017, a supervisor wrote that Wongshue "is very fair with his contact with the public" and "treats all citizens in a courteous manner."

In 2014, Wongshue's supervisor called him "a pillar of professionalism."

And in October 2018, five months after the shooting at the Colonial Plaza, a supervisor wrote that Wongshue "maintains a cool and collected approach to any dangerous situations and has demonstrated that on several occasions."

Last week, a grand jury indicted Wongshue for manslaughter after receiving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigative report on the May 2018 shooting.

Wongshue is out on bond and continues to be employed in an administrative capacity at the department, a spokesperson said.

Exclusive News 6 video shows Wongshue firing into the driver's side of a minivan as the van abruptly lurches forward and pulls out of the parking space with two suspected shoplifters inside.

Wongshue and another officer had approached the van to try and apprehend the suspected shoplifters.

Video shows both officers firing at the van.

The van driver, Juan Silva, 32, was found dead about a mile from the shopping plaza.

The other officer involved in the shooting was cleared.

While Wongshue’s personnel required appears clean, the officer was sued in U.S. District Court in Orlando in April after a man claims the officer used excessive force. The lawsuit is pending, and there are no court dates scheduled.

