Orlando officers credited with saving veteran's life on Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two officers with the Orlando Police Department are being credited with saving the life of an Air Force veteran who suffered from a medical emergency on Memorial Day.

Officers said George Maccumbee, who is also a retired police officer, went into cardiac arrest while at the Orlando International Airport Monday.

Fortunately, Master Sgt. Walter Kevin Roberson and Master Police Officer Dennis Phenix jumped in to save him and performed CPR.

"We'd just gone through the training and it was just there. And I could hear was her. She was crying, she was praying, she was talking to him and the only thing I kept thinking about was just get this done. That it was not going to end here. Not today. Not like there, there was no way," Roberson said.

Maccumbee was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers returned to the airport to meet the veteran's wife. She greeted the two with open arms, thanking them for their service.

"I know God put you here yesterday," Maccumbee told the officers. "These gentlemen right here, without them yesterday this day would be so different for us. How I thank you for saving my husband's life."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.