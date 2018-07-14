Orlando officers find young woman tied to tree by wrist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man grabbed a young woman and tied her to a tree, officials said.

Orlando police said a witness called around 6:30 p.m. Friday saying that a young female, possibly a teenager, was tied to a tree in the 1600 block of Edgewater Drive.

Officers found the victim tied to a tree by her wrist, police said. The victim said a man had walked up behind her, grabbed her and tied her to the tree. Police said the victim's hands were tied up with ear buds.

Police said the victim's hands were swollen, but she had no other injuries.

The victim described the man as a white man in his 50s was wearing shorts and a white T-shirt and is possibly a transient, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline.

