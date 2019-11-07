Orlando officials break ground for residential project in The Packing District

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction is underway in one of Orlando's busiest industrial areas on Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

On Thursday, the first official groundbreaking took place within The Packing District, a mixed-use development taking shape near College Park.

"The work we are going to do here today and the work we are going to do over the next five and 10 years is going to create more revenue that we can put back in this community," said Ken Robinson, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities.

RIGHT NOW: First official ground breaking of Orlando’s “Packing District”



A brand new luxury apartment complex will be built right off OBT & Princeton St near College Park as part of a residential project.



Get a preview of what it will look like @news6wkmg at noon pic.twitter.com/S6GjxNI6kc — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) November 7, 2019

The district will have a brand-new luxury residency called The Cannery at the Packing District, which will provide 307 residential units and will be available for leasing in 2021.

The Packing District is a $408 million project that has been in the works for the last five years.

"The idea really came from this property

that's so close to downtown that it can create a catalyst for change and a catalyst for the College Park community. It's just the perfect location for a project like this," Robinson said.

The Packing District will feature a grocery store, restaurants and a replica of the original Dr. Phillips Juice Stand, a once-iconic building from decades past.

"This was Dr. Phillip's third location. He was the largest citrus grower in the world at that point in time and this is where he packaged citrus so it was a perfect name for it," Robinson said.

