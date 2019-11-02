Orlando officials provide updates on attacks near Lake Eola Heights, Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials provided updates Saturday on the attack that happened near Lake Eola in October.

News 6 reporter Amanda Castro was at the news conference where authorities released the names and photos of the suspects.

The Orlando Police Department identified the two suspects who were involved in the attacks in the Lake Eola Heights and Thornton Park areas as James Calixte, 36, and Michael Scarlett, 28.

Officials are calling the men "extremely dangerous."

According to officials, OPD's Special Victim's Unit is investigating an incident from the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 9 and another incident from the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, which happened Oct. 26.

According to officials, the two incidents are not connected. Both of the men have an active arrest warrant.

According to authorities, Scarlett is wanted for the incident on Cathcart Avenue and Calixte is the wanted for the incident on East Jefferson Street.

Officials are asking for the public's help as they attempt to find the men.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the location of the two men call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

