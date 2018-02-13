Orlando one of least romantic cities in America, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may be looking for love in all the wrong places, Orlando.

Orlando is one of the least romantic cities in the country when it comes to Valentine's Day, according to a new study by Instacart.

The grocery company tracked the results using their Instacart Romance Index. This measures the spike in romance-related search trends around Valentines Day in 190 markets in North America. These trends include words like chocolate, strawberries, hearts and flowers.

Cities that saw the biggest increase in romantic-related search terms went high on the list, while cities that remained constant fell to the bottom.

Orlando was named the No. 3 least romantic city, behind Indianapolis and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Looking to bring a little more romance to O-Town? Here are some of the best date night spots in Orlando.

