Orlando Philharmonic offers free tickets to furloughed government employees

ORLANDO, Fla. - Government workers who haven't been paid in over three weeks can now enjoy free music for the remainder of the government shutdown.

The Orlando Philharmoic Orchestra announced Friday that any furloughed government employees can receive two free tickets to certain upcoming performances. Right now, the shows offered include Saturday's "Tango!" and "Pops Series: The Second City Guide to the Symphony with Colin Mochrie" on Feb. 2. Both shows are at the Bob Carr Theater in downtown Orlando.

“Many federal employees in Central Florida are impacted by the furlough and the Philharmonic wishes to offer them the opportunity to enjoy music with friends and family during a challenging time,” Orlando Philharmonic Executive Director Christopher Barton said.

Employees will be able to get two tickets, for best available seating, per performance by calling the Philharmonic's box office at 407-770-0071 or visting in person at 425 North Bumby Avenue in Orlando. Guests can pick up their tickets at will call by presenting their valid government employee ID.

Officials said tickets will continue to be offered through the shutdown.

"Sharing the joy of live music when members of our community need it most is central to the mission of the Orlando Philharmonic," Barton said. "We hope all those affected by the shutdown feel the support from their local arts community and are able to return to their work soon."

