I-4 reopens after OPD's arrest of bank robbery suspect causes shutdown

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando police pursuit of an armed bank robbery suspect into Seminole County shut down a section of I-4 near Lake Mary on Friday, officials said.

Multiple police cruisers are at the scene at Exit 98 with a tactical unit, and law enforcement helicopters are also above the scene.

Orlando police said the incident on I-4 is related to an armed bank robbery that happened in College Park.

An unidentified suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank on East Colonial Drive at 10:55 a.m. with a gun and robbed it, police said. Officers said they were able to follow at a distance until it was safe to approach the car. One person is in custody.

"OPD has taken an armed bank robbery suspect into custody on I-4 (eastbound) near the Lake Mary Blvd," Orlando police tweeted. "No one is injured. We are working hard to clear the scene so traffic can get moving."

Police were directing traffic off the interstate at Exit 98. Both east and westbound lanes were shut down until around 1 p.m.

When law enforcement officers are following suspects involved in a crime, they can follow them into another agency's jurisdiction as part of a "fresh pursuit" understanding, News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero said.

The responding agency will notify local law enforcement and they can hand off if the pursuit continues. In this case, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office was notified, but the incident ended on I-4.

Orlando police public information officer Michelle Guido said this incident does not classify as a "pursuit."

"Cases where an officer 'follows' a suspect vehicle, but does not or has not engaged in apprehension efforts; do not constitute 'pursuits,'" according to OPD's vehicle pursuits policy.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they are aware of the situation and monitoring traffic, but are not directly involved.

Orlando police officials will host a news conference at 2:24 p.m. about the bank robbery arrest. ClickOrlando.com will stream it live.

