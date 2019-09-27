Orlando police announce policy changes after arrests of 6-year-olds

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the arrest of two 6-year-old children at a charter school sparked nationwide outcry, the Orlando Police Department has announced a few policy changes.

On Friday, officials said the internal investigation into why school resource officer Dennis Turner arrested 6-year-old Kaia Rolle and a 6-year-old boy on Sept. 19 at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy is ongoing.

Investigators plan to review video evidence and speak with everyone involved, including school administrators who are listed in Kaia's arrest report as wanting to press charges.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said Monday that he was shocked to hear about the arrests.

"We were all appalled. We could not fathom the idea of a 6-year-old being put in the back of a police car and to be honest with you, it's still shocking to us," Rolon said.

Now his office announced some policy changes meant to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Previously, officers had to get the approval of a watch commander before arresting anyone under 12, something Turner failed to do, according to department officials. Turner has since been fired.

The juveniles arresting procedures policy will now be amended to require that an officer receive approval from a deputy chief before arresting a juvenile younger than 12.

A school resource officer supervisor will now manage any charter schools that require a school resource officer whereas before, that was done through the traditional off-duty program.

Although State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced that her office would not prosecute the two children, Rolon has also requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement perform an administrative expunction of the charges.

Details about why the boy was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge have not been released but Kaia's grandmother said the girl, who has a sleep disorder, was having a temper tantrum and ended up kicking a staff member.

"How do you do that to a 6-year-old child and because she kicked somebody?" Meralyn Kirkland said.

Turner was fired days after the arrests. He wrote in an arrest report that the staff member who was kicked wanted to press charges. School administrators said that's not the case.

"We care about the well-being of our students. The officer's statements are inaccurate. We did not ask for either student to be arrested neither did we want to pursue criminal charges," a statement from the school read.

While Turner's body camera video would likely clear up the matter, Orlando police officials said releasing it would violate the student's privacy.

