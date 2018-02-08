Orlando police arrest man accused of raping woman he met on dating website

ORLANDO, Fla. - After weeks of searching, Orlando police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will.

The victim told investigators that she met Stephen Sanders, 30, on a dating website. The two exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet in person on Jan. 8.

The woman said that Sanders picked her up from her house and shortly after, he claimed she had an attitude. The victim said that Sanders punched her several times.

The victim said that she attempted to get out of the car and run, but Sanders pulled her back inside the vehicle.

Sanders is accused of taking the woman's cellphone and purse, and then driving her to an unknown house in Orlando. Once inside, the victim told investigators she was raped repeatedly for several hours.

The woman told detectives that Sanders eventually drove her home, where she told her roommate what had happened. The victim and her roommate then went to the hospital.

News 6 discovered that Sanders has had several domestic violence-related arrests. In 2013, Sanders' girlfriend at the time said he began punching her after she sent a Facebook message to someone.

