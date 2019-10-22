Orlando police arrest suspect in Thornton Park attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have arrested a man who they say punched a stranger walking in the downtown neighborhood of Thornton Park.



Marquise Jones, 31, was arrested Tuesday and booked after 1 p.m., jail records show.

On Oct. 11, a man was walking with friends after dinner in the 100 bock of South Eola Drive around 10:30 p.m. when he said a stranger assaulted him.

The victim told News 6 he was punched in the face and suffered a fractured cheekbone.

If you know something say something. Because of your tips we were able to ID the suspect from a battery incident that occurred at 105 S Eola. pic.twitter.com/4SkfpCRl9P — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 22, 2019

"He kind of comes out from around the back from the back of the building. He runs out in front of our group, walking real fast in the backwards direction to get in front of us," the victim said. "He made a fist, looked at the girls and mumbled a couple of things and then looked at me and then punched me in the face."

The victim didn't want to show his face or reveal his identity after the beating.

Police said they were able to identify Jones after receiving a tip on Oct. 14.

"If you know something say something," Orlando police said in a tweet. "Because of your tips we were able to ID the suspect from a battery incident that occurred at 105 S Eola (Drive)."



Jones is charged with felony battery.

Jones was previously arrested in June 2018 for battery after Orlando police said he punched a man in the face near 401 West Kaley Street. That victim suffered minor injuries, according to the arrest report.

Police said they do not believe Jones is the suspect behind another downtown Orlando attack that happened in the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue when a woman says she was attacked while walking her dog.

