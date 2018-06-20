Orlando police: Carjacker drags victim, crashes vehicle into church

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unidentified person stole a vehicle from a convenience store Wednesday afternoon, drove off with the owner clinging to door and mirror, then crashed into the side of a church, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

The incident began at a convenience store on Tampa Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard when someone jumped into the victim's car and drove off, a news release said.

[READ: How to survive being carjacked]

The victim tried to stop the crime by grabbing onto the passenger side door and mirror and held onto them as the carjacker drove west on Orange Center Boulevard, according to police.

Authorities said the carjacker lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the east side of the Church of Christ before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his or her feet.

[WEB EXTRA: 5 ways to avoid being targeted by thieves]

Police officials have not released a description of the person wanted in connection with the carjacking.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.