Orlando police chief discusses department's use of Amazon Rekognition

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Chief John Mina speak to the media Thursday afternoon to discuss the department's participation in a pilot program for Amazon Rekognition, which aims to provide real-time facial recognition.

Department officials told News 6 on Tuesday that the technology is not being used for investigative purposes. Since it is so early in the process, there's no data at this point to prove that the software works as designed.

Orlando police spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Bernal confirmed the partnership with Amazon for a pilot.

"Access for Amazon for this pilot is extremely restricted and limited to only eight city-owned cameras only -- three city-owned IRIS cameras and five city-owned facility security cameras," Bernal said. "The city has only provided facial imagining for a handful of Orlando police officers who volunteered and agreed to participate in the test pilot. At this time in the pilot, we have no data that supports or does not support that the Rekognition technology even works. This is an ongoing pilot and test and very early on in this process."

Mina is scheduled to speak about the software at 3 p.m. The news conference will be streamed in the media player at the top of this article.

