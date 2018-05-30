Orlando police chief's brother arrested for sexual battery of a child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina’s brother, Edward Michael Mina, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery of a child under 12, according to Orange County records.

“These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations,” John Mina said in a statement Tuesday night. “At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved, and won't be making any further comment.”

Edward Mina has also been charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

No other details were immediately released.

