Orlando police chief's brother to ask for bond in alleged child sex case

ORLANDO, Fla. - The brother of Orlando police Chief John Mina is expected to appear in court Thursday to ask for bond following his recent arrest in an alleged child molestation case.

Edward Mina, 51, was arrested last month on charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, according to Orange County documents.

Deputies said the investigation began after the young girl went to her school resource officer about the alleged abuse, saying it lasted for three years and happened almost daily.

Before deputies arrested Edward Mina, he told them he didn't know what they were talking about, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Edward Mina was also charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and booked into the Orange County jail without bail, records show.

His appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com.

