Police kill man claiming to have gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police on Monday shot and killed a man who claimed to have a gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Police Chief John Mina said.

Three officers shot Brian Baker, 33, when he reached into his waistband as if he had a gun, Mina said. Baker was not armed, Mina said.

More than 20 Orlando police units converged on the hospital at 52 W. Underwood St. when Baker, who was taken to the hospital via ambulance for medical reasons, threatened medical staff, Mina said.

"He told staff that he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said. "Employees) did the right thing and notified law enforcement. ORMC did a great job."

Brian Baker, 33.

Police tried to negotiate with Baker, but Mina said they had to resolve the situation because nearby ER patients needed immediate medical attention.

"He was calm at first, but then he became aggressive," Mina said. "He said he would end it right then."

Baker also made comments that he was a suspect in a homicide case, Mina said.

"We're not sure what he was talking about, but it involved someone close to him," Mina said.

Officials said Baker made movements like was pulling a gun when he was shot and killed.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said Baker did not have any apparent ties to Central Florida. Baker had a bus ticket that showed he was in Orlando on a layover as he traveled West Palm Beach to Kentucky, police said.

The officers who shot Baker were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Orlando Health, the parent company of ORMC, tweeted earlier that the emergency department was locked down, but all other areas were operating, per usual.

The ER returned to normal operating procedures.

Orlando Health later released a statement about the fatal shooting.

Earlier today, Orlando Regional Medical Center activated a Code Silver because an individual at the ORMC Emergency Department claimed he had a gun. Law enforcement and Orlando Health security responded quickly. The Orlando Police Department assessed the threat, engaged in the situation, and shot the individual. It was later determined that he did not have a gun. No patients or team members were harmed, and some patients were safely relocated to secure areas in order to continue medical treatment. While we don’t reveal specific security measures, our protocols were followed and do include weapon searches. Caring for team members and our patients is core to Orlando Health, and counseling is available for affected team members, physicians, patients, and families. The Emergency Department has resumed normal operations. As this is an active law enforcement investigation, we do not have additional information.

