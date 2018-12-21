Orlando Police Department gifts free Christmas dinners to those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers and other volunteers distributed 850 holiday dinners Friday to Parramore-area families.

The "Christmas Dinner from a Cop" event drew long lines outside OPD headquarters when the giveaway began at 9 a.m. The dinners included a 6- to 10-pound ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup and dinner rolls.

The event was started in 2015 by Dave Heine, the owner of closemytimeshare.com, and nearly 3,000 dinners have been donated over the course of four years.

"It's good will for the city," Heine said. "As a business owner, it's important to give back to your community."

Many of those waiting in line called the dinner a blessing that comes when it's needed the most.

"Sometimes, people have to choose between toys and food," Jewell Ruth said. "So, this is an extra way to say, 'Hey, at least you can have toys and something to eat on Christmas Day.'"

This year, all of the dinners were distributed in less than an hour. Families were seen leaving with smiles on their faces while thanking volunteers and officers for their help.

"We are a caring community and we're always looking for opportunities to do something and give something back," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

