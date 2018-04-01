Orlando police investigate after multiple people shot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after multiple people were shot Saturday night.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. to calls about gunshots heard near South Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

Through an initial investigation, police were able to determine that three people were shot, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is underway and suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

