Orlando police investigate armed robbery at massage business

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating an armed robbery at a massage business on East Colonial Drive.

Units with the Orlando Police Department responded to a massage business in the 800 block of East Colonial Drive around 7:53 p.m. Wednesday regarding a commercial robbery.

Police said the male robber entered the business armed with a firearm. He fled after obtaining cash. No injuries were reported.

The robber wore black pants, a white hooded sweatshirt with a red T-shirt over it and a black bandana that partially covered his face during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.

