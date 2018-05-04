Orlando police investigate deadly crash involving 18-wheeler, motorcycle

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with an 18-wheeler, police said.

Just after 8:20 p.m., officers with the Orlando Police Department learned of the collision, which had taken place at Central Port Drive and Tradeport Drive.

A group of motorcyclists was heading east on Tradeport Drive, coming from Orange Avenue, when the driver of the semitrailer, who was also heading east, made a right turn onto Central Port Drive and struck one of the motorcyclists, police said.

The victim died before he or she could be taken to a hospital.

At last check, eastbound traffic on Tradeport Drive was shut down just west of Central Port Drive.

As of just before 10 p.m., the Orlando Police Department remained at the scene of the wreck.

This is an active case and there are no additional details available.

