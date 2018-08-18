Orlando police investigate gunshots fired on Conway Gardens Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shell casings were found along Conway Gardens Road in Orlando on Saturday after neighbors called police to report they'd heard possible gunshots.

Orlando police said they pulled over a juvenile driving a car during the course of their investigation after witnesses said the driver may have been involved. It's not clear at this time if that person is facing any charges or was even taken into custody.

Officers found shell casings in the area but were not able to locate the firearm used.

"I was trying to get to sleep," said neighbor Christopher Martinez, who was awoken by the sound of gunshots right next to his first-floor apartment. "I kind of feel a little unsafe right now, especially since cops won't tell me what's going on."

Orlando police told News 6 they're still looking for who is responsible for all this. Anyone who has any information about what happened is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

