Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex on Friday evening, the Orlando Police Department said.

Several people who knew each other got into a fight near the 4500 block of Commander Drive, and the altercation ended with one person shot, police said.

The shooting victim, a 27-year-old Hispanic man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene Friday night, with several Orlando police units inside the Venetian Place Apartments.

Neighbors told News 6 that shootings in the area have become more frequent.

"What, three months ago I guess, somewhere around there, they had another shooting and the guy died over here, so we live here," a neighbor said. "We've been here nine years, and you know, I wish it would stop."

Orlando police said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

