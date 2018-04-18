Orlando police investigating attack on man at Semoran shopping center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating an attack on an older man who witnesses say was knocked to the ground Monday by a young man outside a shopping center on Semoran Boulevard.

An Orlando police spokesperson said officers responded to the parking lot at 4014 South Semoran Blvd. near Lake Margaret Drive for a battery. When police arrived at the shopping center they found the victim an older man lying on the ground, bleeding and disoriented.

Witnesses told News 6 the victim was knocked down in an unprovoked attack by a younger man.

Witnesses said the attacker stood in front of the victim's car and blocked him from driving away. They said at some point the man punched the victim in the temple and knocked him to the ground. Video of the incident shared with News 6 shows women running to stop the attacker and the victim lying facedown on the ground unconscious.

"Call 911," someone repeated in the video.

"Are you (expletive) crazy? Are you (expletive) stupid?" another bystander said to the attacker.

Another witness said the attacker tried to hit her, too, when she intercepted him as he tried to leave.

Bystanders took down information about the vehicle before the man drove away.

Police said there have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.



