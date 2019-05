ORLANDO - Orlando police are looking for information that could lead to an arrest after a home invasion on Sunday night.

Three men broke into a home on the 2200 block of Metropolitan Way and stole property from the victim, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.



