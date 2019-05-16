Orlando police officer arrested on manslaughter charge

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was arrested late Wednesday on manslaughter charges.

Orlando Police Officer Anthony Wongshue was booked into the Orange County Jail, but he was released hours later after posting bond.

OPD and the state attorney's office have not said what specifically led to the charge.

Wongshue, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was involved in a controversial fatal shooting in May 2018 at the Colonial Plaza shopping center, but it's not known if it's connected to his arrest.

Investigators said Wongshue and Officer Juan Abreu approached a minivan after two women were accused of shoplifting. Juan Silva, 32, was driving the van, and both officers opened fire as he started to drive away, police said. The van was located about a mile away, and Silva was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

OFFICER UNDER ARREST: Overnight, Orlando Police Ofc. Anthony Wongshue was booked and bonded out of jail on a charge of manslaughter. He was involved in a deadly shooting last year, but officials won’t say if the arrest is connected to that investigation. https://t.co/4G5ya5mTe3 pic.twitter.com/zi7A97K4RN — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 16, 2019

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and turned over its findings to the state attorney's office in August. Details about the investigation have not been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.