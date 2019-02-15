Orlando police officers disciplined for misusing driver's license database

ORLANDO, Fla. - Twelve Orlando police officers have been disciplined for misusing a driver's license database, officials said.

The Orlando Sentinel reports internal affairs investigators found the officers were using the Driver and Vehicle Information Database for personal purposes. The database allows law enforcement officers to look up personal details about drivers.

A police spokesman noted that most of the violations were officers viewing information about themselves or family members.

The reports were released this week in response to a public records request.

All 12 officers waived their rights to a full investigation and declined to contest their violations. Nine of the 12 officers received eight-hour suspensions without pay, while the other three had been disciplined previously by supervisors.

Officials said the violations show officers need more training on the system.

