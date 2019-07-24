Orlando police release photo of car involved in deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police released a picture of a car of interest.

Police said a red Hyundai Veloster left the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

Investigators said 24-year-old Thiago Nieves was killed outside the 7-Eleven on South Kirkman and Vineland roads.

A woman who said she was the victim’s girlfriend said he was shot in the head while walking into the store.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Authorities said anyone with information about the car or the incident can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

