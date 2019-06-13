News

Orlando police release photo of murder suspect

Officers said Corey Ferguson should be considered armed and dangerous

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released a photo of a murder suspect.

Police said Corey Ferguson is wanted for the murder of Wardell Mitchell.

Mitchell was killed on the 4500 block of Malibu Street on Feb. 6.

Investigators said Ferguson has an active warrant for his arrest.

Officers said Ferguson should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

Anyone with information about Ferguson is asked to call police at 321-235-5300 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 
 

