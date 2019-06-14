Orlando police release sketch of armed sexual battery suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police released a sketch Friday of a man who they say committed an armed sexual battery.

The victim was walking along South Orange Blossom Trail near Columbia Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man threatened her with a gun and battered her, according to authorities.

Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.

Police said the man was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with yellow shorts underneath them. He's described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and a goatee.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.