Orlando police release video of masked gunman wanted in gas station robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released surveillance footage of a masked man who robbed Country Farms Food Mart at gunpoint on Jan.11.

Bhaveshkumar Patel and his wife moved to Orlando from England, and said they bought the convenience store on Curry Ford Road about nine months ago.

Patel said the armed robbery has left him shellshocked.

"It's so terrifying," Patel said. "Those 50 or 60 seconds was quite, quite scary for me."

He said a moment of distraction gave the armed robber a chance to take advantage of him that night.

"I was quite terrified," Patel said. "I didn't know what would happen."

The video shows the moment Patel's wife lunged at the robber and got tangled in a struggle before she was thrown to the ground.

Patel said he frantically pressed the panic button and then stuffed a black plastic bag with cash.

"I was lost, really," Patel said. "I was worried about my life and my wife's life because I was under the impression he would shoot us."

Patel said he felt as if he cheated death.

"I'm so fortunate that nothing happened and everything is OK," Patel said.

Although the robber was long gone by the time police arrived, Patel said he has a message for the gunman.

"Put yourself in my shoes, put your family in my shoes," Patel said. "If somebody gets killed, how will you feel?"

The robber is described as a thin man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Patel said he is in the process of installing a bulletproof counter to prevent this from happening again.

