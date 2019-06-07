News

Orlando police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Anastacia Acevedo last seen Friday morning

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Anastacia Acevedo.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police tweeted Friday that Anastacia Acevedo disappeared Friday morning. 

"If you see her or if you have any information about where she may be, please call 911 immediately," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

