Orlando police search for missing 14-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police tweeted Friday that Anastacia Acevedo disappeared Friday morning.

"If you see her or if you have any information about where she may be, please call 911 immediately," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

MISSING JUVENILE: Please be on the lookout for Anastacia Acevedo, a 14-year old Hispanic girl who went missing this morning. If you see her or if you have any information about where she may be, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/19iXLPsYzD — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 7, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.