Christina Ferro (photo courtesy of the Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found.

Police said Christina Ferro went missing from the 5000 block of Millenia Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Saturday night, police said Christina had been found safe.

