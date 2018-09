ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.

Police said Trey Reed, who was last seen in the 600 block of 20th Street, has been missing since around 2 p.m. and is possibly barefoot.

Trey was last seen wearing an orange and gray striped shirt with unknown shorts, police said.

Anyone who has seen Trey is asked to call 911.

