Orlando police searching for apartment complex shooters

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching Friday for two people who witnesses say chased a victim through an apartment complex shooting at him.

Police responded to the Pineview Apartments at 4731 Pinehills Road at 10:58 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police two people were chasing a man and shooting him. Police found the victim and said he was unharmed.

The shooters fled the area in an unknown direction and are at large. Police are searching for the unknown persons and said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.