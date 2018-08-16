Orlando police seek man accused of killing, burying victim in backyard

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of killing a 44-year-old man and burying him in the backyard of a home.

Orlando police were called to 424 Delicata Dr. just after 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 10 where a hole had recently been dug in the backyard of the home.

Police executed a search warrant and discovered the remains of Marcos A. Llluveras. He did not live at the house, police said.

Police obtained a second-degree murder warrant for the arrest of Jose Francisco Garcia Otero, 31.

An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information about Otero's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.