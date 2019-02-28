Orlando police to detail bust dubbed Operation Gang Theft Auto

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department and other agencies will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the largest gang Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case in OPD's history.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón, along with the sheriffs of Osceola and Hernando counties, will speak at the 1:30 p.m. news conference.

Officials said the case was dubbed Operation Gang Theft Auto, and the multiyear investigation spanned 14 counties. No other details have been released.

The news conference will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com.

