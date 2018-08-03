Orlando police track down source of stolen license plate

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stolen license plate that was found affixed to a Budget rental car from Orlando International Airport was swiped from another rental car lot just days prior, according to Orlando police.

Brad Hovis told News 6 on Monday that he and his friend were pulled over and held at gunpoint near St. Augustine when St. Johns County sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen plate on their rented car.

They were released when investigators discovered they knew nothing about it.

News 6 tracked down what where the plate came from.

According to Orlando police, a similar car -- a Ford Mustang -- was stolen from the Fox Rental Car lot on South Semoran Boulevard on July 19.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said the car was found a short time later at a nearby lot, but the license plate was gone.

Hovis and his friend rented their Ford Mustang from Budget at Orlando International Airport three days later, and according to Budget, the stolen license plate was affixed to their car without their knowledge.

Bernal said police investigators are now trying to track down who took the plate, and who may have attached it to the Budget car.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.