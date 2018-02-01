Orlando police transcripts show Markeith Loyd's requests for medical attention

ORLANDO, Fla. - After his January 2017 arrest, Markeith Loyd knew early on his injuries were serious, but Orlando police continued questioning him even after he asked for medical attention, according to a transcript of his interview with detectives.

Loyd had been on the run for weeks for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

During the interview, detectives tried to get Loyd to confess to shooting and killing Sade Dixon and Clayton.

However, Loyd wanted to talk about his injuries.

Minutes into the interview, Loyd said "Y'all beat the [expletive] out of me. And they didn't have to do that."

“You don't see me? You don't see my blood over here?"

A detective responded, "That blood will heal. Those wounds are gonna heal.”

Loyd said he couldn't open his eye.

After his arrest, Orlando police released chopper video showing Loyd crawling on his stomach to surrender and then being kicked in the head by at least two officers before the camera pans away.

The Orlando Police Department immediately initiated an investigation to determine if the officers used excessive force, according to a spokesperson.

Almost a year after his arrest, Loyd wrote a written letter in December to State Attorney Aramis Ayala because he wanted "to press charges against the officers that tortured him," according to the letter.

The Orlando Police Department officials said they have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over the investigation into the officer's actions.

During the interview Loyd asked for medical attention multiple times.

The detective said "it’s on the way," but continues asking questions for some time.

Loyd is permanently blind in one eye according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina. The accused killer has appeared in every court hearing with a patch over his eye.

Gov. Rick Scott assigned State Attorney Phil Archer to over see the use of force investigation.



