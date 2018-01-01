Orlando police vehicle involved in crash, OPD says

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police vehicle was involved in a crash Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said.
The crash happened at Silver Star Road and North John Young Parkway.
Police said officers were heading west on Silver Star Road around 7:59 p.m. with lights and sirens on when a vehicle heading south on John Young Parkway ran a red light and struck the officer's vehicle.
The officer was taken to a hospital with some facial injuries, police said.
The female driver of the vehicle that struck the OPD vehicle fled the scene, police said. The female, who had a warrant, was taken to Orlando Police Headquarters to speak to detectives.
