Orlando Pride players share engagement news

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two members of the Orlando Pride shared their engagement news with People magazine.

Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will get married later this year.

Krieger and Harris told People magazine they first met in 2010 and their relationship grew each year.

On Sept. 15, 2018, Harris asked Krieger to marry her while they were having a picnic at Clearwater Beach.

Fans have nicknamed Krieger and Harris "Krashlyn," according to People.

Krieger and Harris will return to the pitch next month.

The Pride's season opener is against Portland at 5 p.m. April 14 at Orlando City Stadium.

