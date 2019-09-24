Orlando ranked one of best coffee cities in America

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Casual sippers or java connoisseurs may want to grab a mug of hot coffee for this one. Orlando ranks as one of the best coffee cities in the United States.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report Tuesday, comparing the coffee scenes at 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. The study used 14 indicators to determine which cities have a strong coffee culture.

The java scene has made waves since Starbucks debuted in 1971. The coffee industry itself is valued at $48 billion, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of America. With coffee seeing its own economic boom, that means people are jumping in on the trend either by pouring a mug of their own or jump-starting their own cafes or shops.

WalletHub ranked Orlando No. 15 on its list of 100 cities, marking it one of the best places to find and enjoy a cup of coffee.

The finance website determined rankings based on average price per pack of coffee, the percentage of adults who reported drinking "ready-to-drink" coffee in the past six months, the number of coffee shops and the like found per capita, and affordable coffee shops.

Orlando made the top 20 in large part because of the abundance of coffee shops and cafes found in The City Beautiful.

WalletHub ranked Orlando sixth for the number of coffeehouses, shops and cafes found per 100,000 people. People can find gourmet coffee at a bargain, too, since WalletHub ranked Orlando No. 18 in affordable coffee shops and No. 14 for average price per pack of coffee.

Orlando is known for its tourist districts and theme parks, and that proved to be a contributing factor to its best coffee city ranking. There seems to be a lot of Google search traffic when it comes to searching for coffee in Orlando, according to WalletHub's metrics.

Miami is the only Florida city that ranks higher than Orlando, taking the No. 8 spot. Seattle, New York and San Francisco are the top three cities.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.