Orlando ranks No. 1 in Florida for most ‘aggressive' drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’ve spent any time on Central Florida roads, you are probably in agreement with Orlando’s new ranking.

According to GasBuddy, Orlando is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. for the most aggressive drivers, coming in at No. 7.

Orlando has traffic problems which can contribute to frustrated drivers that becoming aggressive.

But don’t feel bad Orlandoans, there’s two other Florida cities on the list with Miami-Fort Lauderdale coming in at No. 17 and Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 19.

The list was compiled by GasBuddy using data from the top 30 metropolitan areas by population noting the frequency of aggressive events while driving from its apps’ Drives feature. Aggressive events included speeding, hard breaking or accelerating.

The study also revealed motorists are 1.2 times more likely to encounter aggressive driving on Friday than Wednesday.

At least Florida only has one city in the top 10. California on the other hand has four cities in the top 10.

Full list of rankings:

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento, California Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando, Florida Detroit Austin, Texas Las Vegas Charlotte Pittsburgh Phoenix Boston Dallas-Fort Worth Chicago Miami-Fort Lauderdale Baltimore Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida Washington, D.C. San Antonio Houston New York Kansas City St. Louis Denver Portland, Oregon Cincinnati Seattle Minneapolis-St. Paul



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.