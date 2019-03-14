News

Orlando ranks No. 1 in Florida for most ‘aggressive' drivers

City Beautiful ranks 7th in nation

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Getty Images/Joe Raedle

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’ve spent any time on Central Florida roads, you are probably in agreement with Orlando’s new ranking.

According to GasBuddy, Orlando is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. for the most aggressive drivers, coming in at No. 7. 

More News Headlines

Orlando has traffic problems which can contribute to frustrated drivers that becoming aggressive. 

But don’t feel bad Orlandoans, there’s two other Florida cities on the list with Miami-Fort Lauderdale coming in at No. 17 and Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 19.

The list was compiled by GasBuddy using data from the top 30 metropolitan areas by population noting the frequency of aggressive events while driving from its apps’ Drives feature. Aggressive events included speeding, hard breaking or accelerating. 

The study also revealed motorists are 1.2 times more likely to encounter aggressive driving on Friday than Wednesday. 

At least Florida only has one city in the top 10. California on the other hand has four cities in the top 10. 

Full list of rankings:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Atlanta
  5. San Francisco
  6. San Diego
  7. Orlando, Florida
  8. Detroit
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Las Vegas 
  11. Charlotte 
  12. Pittsburgh 
  13. Phoenix 
  14. Boston 
  15. Dallas-Fort Worth 
  16. Chicago 
  17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale 
  18. Baltimore
  19. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida
  20. Washington, D.C. 
  21. San Antonio 
  22. Houston 
  23. New York 
  24. Kansas City
  25. St. Louis 
  26. Denver
  27. Portland, Oregon
  28. Cincinnati
  29. Seattle 
  30. Minneapolis-St. Paul
     

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.