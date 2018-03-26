Orlando ranks third on best food truck cities in America list

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you like food trucks, you live in the right place.

Orlando was voted the No. 3 city in the country on Food Truck Nation's best food trucks list.

The website said the list was put together based on three categories: how easy it is to obtain food truck permits and licenses in a given city, what restrictions cities have in place for food trucks and how food trucks are operated in each city.

Orlando was the only city to rank in the top 5 on all three categories. The City Beautiful was given the ranking of third overall.

Portland took home the top spot as best food truck city followed by Denver in the No. 2 spot.

Orlando was the only Florida city to make the list.

Find more details on the top 20 cities and their rankings here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.