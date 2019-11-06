Orlando residents vote to keep Mayor Buddy Dyer in office

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sixteen years after he was first elected, voters have chosen to keep incumbent Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in office for another term, unofficial results show.

As of 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dyer had 72 percent of the vote with 14,761 votes.

Dyer defeated two challengers, Orlando Commissioner Samuel Ings and U.S. Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons, in Tuesday's election to keep his position.

Prior to Election Day, all three candidates sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to discuss why they should lead the City Beautiful. Ings was so passionate about his run for office that he gave up his position on the city commission for a chance to become Orlando's next mayor.

[RELATED: Aretha Simons discusses why Orlando needs new leader | Here's what Mayor Buddy Dyer has in store for Orlando | Orlando mayoral candidate Sam Ings says protecting the citizens of Orlando is in his DNA ]

Prior to his reelection Tuesday, Dyer spoke about his record in office.

"People know where I stand on the issues," Dyer said. "They know I do what I say I'm going to do. They know if we say we're going to do it, we actually get it done."

Dyer boasts that under his leadership, the city of Orlando has fostered important partnerships with governments and businesses, become home to thousands of new businesses and jobs and has made it its mission to continue on a path toward 100% renewable energy.

"Under his leadership and through strategic investments, Orlando is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities and our region is the most visited destination in the country, hosting more than 75 million visitors each year," Dyer's campaign website said.

Dyer also boasts of the city's reduced crime rate and reputation as a home for inclusiveness.

[MORE: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer talks EA sports move, job growth downtown | Minimum wage to be increased to $15 for city of Orlando employees]

After more than a decade in office, Dyer said his passion for serving the City Beautiful is stronger than it has ever been.

"He's proud of what we have accomplished, but knows that with continued partnership and collaboration we can make our future even brighter than our present," Dyer's campaign site said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.