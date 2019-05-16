Orlando Science School employee tried to buy nude photos of students, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Orlando Science Charter School employee used Snapchat to offer male students cash and Viagra in exchange for inappropriate photos, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At least two of the three alleged victims said they met Jaelen Alexander on campus. At first, Alexander assumed a mentorship role but once he grew close to the boys, he asked for their social media accounts so he could contact them on the weekends, police said.

All three boys reported similar stories of Alexander, 19, messaging them inappropriate comments on Snapchat, sending them nude photos and asking the boys to do the same for him, according to authorities.

Police said Alexander would offer to give the boys $50 cash, Viagra or provide them with an excuse to skip class if they sent him nude photos. All three boys declined and eventually blocked Alexander on social media, the report said.

At least one of the 14-year-old students had screenshots showing the conversation between himself and Alexander but he did not have the photographs of Alexander saved, according to authorities.

Police said the alleged inappropriate conduct was reported in late April as rumors began to swirl on campus about Alexander's behavior.

A detective used one of the alleged victim's social media accounts to exchange messages with Alexander. Police said he admitted to knowing the victim was only 14 and apologized for being inappropriate but still continued to ask if the victim was interested in him romantically or willing to send nude photographs, documents show.

Alexander was arrested Wednesday on charges of including lewd conduct by an authority figure, computer pornography and lewd conduct.

Orlando Science Charter School released a statement about the arrest.

“At Orlando Science Schools, student safety is our number one priority. Upon being notified of these allegations, our administration took immediate action to investigate the claims, and Mr. Alexander’s employment ended on March 29. He was a part-time office assistant for six (6) months,” the statement read.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.