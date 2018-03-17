Orlando sex offender didn't register with state for 24 years, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police investigators filed two new charges against a convicted sex offender Friday, claiming he has never registered with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in the 24 years he has been a sex offender.

Orlando police said they arrested Joseph Berry, 50, last Saturday after Genesis Deshawn Browdy claimed Berry had exposed himself to her children in Willie Mays Park.

Browdy told News 6 she was stunned by the news he had never registered his address.

"I was floored. I was totally floored," she said. "All I could do was just cry."

The Orlando Police Department charged Berry on Friday with failure to report being a sex offender.

News 6 investigated and found out Berry has faced similar charges before. According to Orange County court records, the first time was in 2015. At that time, records show the judge sentenced Berry to time served and to pay court costs, but there was no order for him to register as a sex offender.

Records show he was arrested again in January, when he was released on his own recognizance. That case is still moving forward.

Browdy said she feels like investigators are realizing there is a problem, and she said she's going to get results for her community.

"I will be going door-to-door in my community and in my surrounding community -- as far as I think children come to play this park -- and I'm going to be handing out flyers," she said.

Because police said Berry didn't register as a sex offender, he is being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.

News 6 is checking with law enforcement to see what's being done to make sure there are not other cases like Berry's.

