Orlando shooting victim walks home, calls police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person who was shot Thursday night in Orlando walked home and called police, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 74400 block of Prairie Court.

According to Orlando police, three people approached the victim in a common area of an apartment complex and at least one shot was fired.

The victim walked a short distance home and called police, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

