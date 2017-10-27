Orlando teacher accused of using GPS to stalk ex-girlfriend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando teacher is accused of making hundreds of harassing calls to his ex-girlfriend and installing a GPS device on her new boyfriend's vehicle in an attempt to stalk them, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim said she broke up with Stephen Boyd, a 49-year-old fourth-grade teacher at McCoy Elementary School, in December 2016 after an 8-year relationship.

Since the break-up, the victim has entered into a new relationship with another man but Boyd has repeatedly called her, stalked her online activities and showed up at events he knew she was at, according to the report.

At one point, the victim, who also works for the Orange County Public Schools system, had an injunction against Boyd but it expired after he appealed it, deputies said. She said during a court appearance Thursday that a judge granted her a five-year injunction in August.

On Sept. 27, a friend of the victim said she saw a man, later identified as Boyd, lurking around the parking lot and then get under a vehicle and put something on it, according to the report.

The friend told the victim about the incident on Sept. 30 while they were both at a football game and the victim realized that a small GPS device had been attached to her boyfriend's vehicle, authorities said.

A deputy investigating the incident identified the device as a STI_GL300 Real Time GPS Tracker by Spy Tec, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told authorities that Boyd used blocked or spoofed phone numbers to call her cellphone and work phone at least 233 times.

She said Boyd would leave voicemails where she could hear children in the background, talk radio, a country song Boyd enjoyed or the sound of masturbating, the report said.

In addition to the calls, the victim also said she would find notes on her car and Boyd would follow her online activities so he could see where she was and show up there or tag himself at that location on Facebook, according to deputies.

The report said the victim had to quit her night job because the harassment got so bad and that she was constantly scanning her surroundings and changing her routes to avoid Boyd.

Officials from Orange County Public Schools told the victim that they couldn't do anything to stop Boyd even though they both worked for the school system, the report said. An Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman was unable to provide comment on the case because the investigation is still active.

Deputies spoke to Boyd at McCoy Elementary School on Wednesday and he admitted to calling the victim hundreds of times to harass her and placing the GPS on her boyfriend's vehicle. He also said he was referencing the victim when he made posts using the word "screamer" on Facebook, the report said.

Boyd was arrested Wednesday on charges of stalking and installing a GPS tracking device.

Boyd was in court Thursday morning on those charges. His ex-girlfriend also appeared to tell the court about Boyd's continued harassment.

"When I ended that relationship I made it clear that I did not want to have any communication with him. He continued to phone call me, message me through social media, through email and he made appearances at my place of employment," the victim said. "I have over a thousand phone calls through a period of about six months, I believe."

News 6 is not naming the woman because she is the victim of a crime.

A judge set Boyd's bond at $1,100 and gave him a no contact form.

