Orlando teen once in foster care shares story after years of witnessing domestic abuse

ORLANDO, Fla. - After years of living in a home where she says she witnessed domestic violence, a 2018 Evans High School graduate hopes her story will inspire other teens to keep going, despite tough scenarios life brings their way.

Eighteen-year-old Daftne Sanchez currently attends the University of Central Florida. She plans to attend law school and someday become a human rights attorney.

Originally from Queens, New York, Sanchez and her family moved to Orlando in 2013.

"My parents, at the time, thought it would be a fresh start to move down to Florida to get away from the city," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said her mother was a victim of domestic violence for years, and in 2017, Sanchez and her younger sister were placed in foster care for a few months while their mother went to a rehabilitation center.

"Living in a domestic violent household, it can only go so far to the worst," Sanchez said.

She said her mother’s co-workers noticed the pain and fear throughout her body and contacted Harbor House, which involved child services.

"It was a very devastating moment to watch my mother try to take her life in front of me and my younger sister."

Sanchez said she was raised by her mother and stepfather. She said she and her mother were victims of both emotional and physical abuse.

"They had a hard time agreeing on things because every time my mom tried to be herself, make her own decisions and enjoy life, he would interfere and prevent her from having any type of independency and fun by herself," Sanchez said.

She said she's still trying to heal from watching her mom deal with the abuse for so long. She said her mother was forced to bounce back and start all over after leaving rehab.

Sanchez said it has taken a toll on her emotionally and is the reason she wants to become a human rights attorney.

"I truly believe that my purpose on earth is to give back to humanity and be that change I want to see within other humans because we all know it is not normal for someone to go ahead and inflict harm on another. I have this desire to teach others how to be compassionate and to love one another. With that, I will continue to advocate and legally fight for those whom have been mistreated and have fought for their lives from not only the justice system, but from others who were blinded by that other person’s longing for happiness," Sanchez said.

Sanchez credits community organizations like the United Foundation of Central Florida and Future Leaders United for keeping her motivated and on the right track. She also served as president of the Pine Hills Youth Advisory Council.

"The best part of it all is seeing our new students yearning to be part of something that can change their lives forever in the most beneficial way. Mrs. Sandra Fatmi became a second mom to me because whenever I needed her or was in trouble, she (was) there," Sanchez said. "I learned what it was like for my voice to feel important, to not just be known as a 'kid from Evans.'"

Sanchez has advice for children in foster care with similar stories.

"I’d tell them not to lose hope, because someday, they will find out that the best part of what they went through was the experience that shaped them to become even more special," she said.

She's working to find more mentoring programs to assist teens who come from foster backgrounds.

To find out more about the United Foundation of Central Florida, or to donate to its cause, click here.

