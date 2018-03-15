14-year-old Orlando girl reported missing

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Orlando girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Lailah Wright, 14, was last seen on Willowemac Court wearing a white pullover Adidas sweatshirt, black sweatpants with jeans underneath and carrying a purple backpack.

More News Headlines

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wright never made it to school or returned home on Wednesday so there's a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.